South Africa

Justice for Limpopo woman who was beaten, kidnapped and raped by ex

28 June 2024 - 08:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man has been slapped with a hefty jail term by a Limpopo court for kidnapping and raping his former girlfriend. Stock photo.
A man has been slapped with a hefty jail term by a Limpopo court for kidnapping and raping his former girlfriend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A woman who was viciously assaulted, kidnapped and raped by her ex-boyfriend finally saw justice served when the man was slapped with a hefty prison term by a Limpopo court.

The Makhado regional court, located in the Vhembe district, sentenced the 42-year-old on Wednesday.

This stems from a May 2023 incident, according to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

"On that day the accused met the victim at Magau village and forced her to accompany him to his home. When the victim refused, he hit her with a hammer on the head and [forced her to] walk to his residence, where he repeatedly raped her.

"The woman, who was bleeding excessively, was only released the next day. She was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Ledwaba said the woman had a protection order against her ex at the time.

The suspect was arrested a week after the incident and denied bail in court.

He was found guilty and given a life term for rape, 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Life in jail for rapist who was seen at police station by his victim

Mthethomusha Ndlovu, a rapist who was spotted by his victim as she reported her ordeal at a police station in 2021, was sentenced to life ...
News
2 months ago

‘He deserves it,’ says survivor as rapist ex-Bolt driver sentenced to life terms

E-hailing platform now faces civil claim from former EFF SG and lawyer Godrich Gardee’s firm
News
3 months ago

Family attacks woman who had partner jailed for raping their child

Moments after the mother of a toddler who was raped by her father received news that the baby’s dad had been sentenced to two life terms for ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud South Africa
  2. 'I am on sick leave': JJ Tabane clears rumours of his suspension by eNCA South Africa
  3. Good fuel price news expected for July — AA news
  4. ‘I cried uncontrollably when I saw it was her’: Stellenbosch man after his wife ... South Africa
  5. Unions must operate within 'defined scope', Constitutional Court rules South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...