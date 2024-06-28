South Africa

LISTEN | Why there’s racism? Human nature, says Institute of Race Relations’ Crouse

28 June 2024 - 15:28
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Racism exists because it's human nature, says Institute of Race Relations legal division executive director Gabriel Crouse. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

Racism exists because it's human nature, says Institute of Race Relations (IRR) legal division executive director Gabriel Crouse.

Listen to views on race:

He was one of the participants in a conversation about why racial discrimination and intolerance among primarily black and white South Africans persists.

“There will always be murder, rape and racism in South Africa because there will always be human beings and human nature in South Africa,” he said.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation antiracism programme manager Rethabile Ratsomo said racism still exists because of the legacy of apartheid still evident today. 

“We see the ways the apartheid legacy continues in South Africa, we see it in the economic disparity, economics between the racial groups is still quite a big divider,” Ratsomo said.

South African Human Rights Commission chair Chris Nissen said South Africa has not tackled racism. “It's not about human nature. Racism is an ideology, racism is being taught and racism comes from one group of people who think they are better than others.”

TimesLIVE

