WATCH | Surge in university students needing mental health help: advice on how to cope
Image: 123RF/wirestock
Healthy eating, exercise and financial savvy can help protect students' mental health.
Discovery Health Medical Scheme says its claims data shows a 120% increase in the prevalence of mental health conditions among young people (aged 18-24) from 2012 to 2022, compared with an average increase of 44% in older age groups.
Globally, an average of about 21% of university students have major depressive disorder, according to a World Health Organisation study. Domestically, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) reports one in four university students have a mental health condition.
The transition from school to tertiary learning institutions can be a high-risk period for the development of significant mental health problems, the scheme said. Students starting out are often away from their families, must make new friends and bear more responsibility, such as financing their studies or managing an allowance, and juggling their schedules and lifestyle. They also have to adjust to a new learning environment and academic requirements.
“The pressures of university life and studies can cause latent mental health conditions to emerge or worsen existing mental health conditions,” said Discovery Health chief clinical officer Dr Noluthando Nematswerani.
UJ study reveals how depression and domestic violence impacted school children during Covid-19 pandemic
Developing a good sleep habit also has multiple health benefits in the short-term and long-term. These include improved concentration levels and productivity. Adults should aim to get seven or more hours of sleep per night.
Students are encouraged to learn how to manage an allowance and draw up a budget. This can be tough, as it means prioritising needs over wants, but is essential to minimise stress.
Getting help early for mental health conditions is encouraged.
Most universities have free counselling services accessible to all students in-person or over the phone. Sadag also has dedicated helplines for various tertiary institutions and peer support groups.
