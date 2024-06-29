South Africa

EFF hints at working with ANC if an agreement is reached after latest meeting

29 June 2024 - 16:57
EFF leader Julius Malema, Marshall Dlamini and Floyd Shivambu at the IEC national results operation centre in Midrand. The EFF says they are happy with how the EFF performed in the 2024 elections.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The EFF has proposed working with the ANC subject to a list of conditions including not working with its government of national unity partners, the DA and FF Plus.

The EFF and ANC held a bilateral meeting on Friday at Inanda Country Club, Johannesburg, about the constitution of South Africa’s 7th democratic administration. The meeting took place amid a dispute between the GNU's leading partners, the DA and ANC, over power-sharing in the cabinet.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, in a four-page letter, restated the party's interest in working with the ANC.

Dlamini said an “agreement, or statement of intent must necessarily include key principles informed by the strategic objective of the total liberation of the oppressed as encapsulated in the Freedom Charter and progressive internationalism.”

The new agreement must also include principles of redress and equality as captured in the constitution, he said. The EFF believes this agreement must translate into provincial and municipal governments with intent to address issues of service delivery. 

“We are willing to participate in any executive as long as the DA and FF Plus are not included and affirm the principle that the president and or premiers have the prerogative to determine the composition of the executive after consultation with the EFF leadership.

We nonetheless express our desire to find representation in all the clusters of national government, as ministers or deputies. We also are willing to take leadership in legislatures in the form of speaker or deputy speakers, and chairpersons of portfolio committees,” he said. 

He said they are not on a mission to pursue cabinet positions for careerist purposes but are seeking participation that will bring meaningful and historic change to the lives of the oppressed and “the people of South Africa as a whole”. 

The EFF appealed to the ANC to consider its proposal in the interest of the broader liberation of the oppressed.

“We must collectively take seriously the fact that counter-revolutionary imperialist and domestic forces are closing in on the ANC to institute a soft coup and undo historic gains of the oppressed,” said Dlamini.

TimesLIVE 

