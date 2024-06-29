South Africa

Panyaza meets with heads of departments over employment contract debacle

29 June 2024 - 14:42
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi
Image: Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: SUPPLIED/FILE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi convened a late-night meeting with directors-general and heads of departments (HODs) this week in the wake of confusion over employment contracts for his jobs-drive initiative.

This week, there was a clash in communication from the provincial government about the employment of thousands of expanded public works programme (EPWP) “green army” workers.

Lesufi on Wednesday shared a picture of a letter, signed under the name of acting head of the agriculture, rural development and environment department in Gauteng Khulekani Mase, informing EPWP employees their contracts were ending. 

He, however, said the workers remained employed and that he would iron matters out with department heads, whom he met on Thursday night.

Lesufi was adamant he had a plan for workers whose contracts had expired.

“At the end of the sixth administration we established a task team to take stock of all the contracts that were coming to an end. Since being elected as the premier in the seventh administration, a report was presented and adopted on how we would manage the contracts that are coming to an end,” he said.

The “green army” was launched last May under the EPWP and focused on waste management and food security in Gauteng as part of Lesufi's jobs drive. It employed more than 6,000 people.

Confusion and panic arose, with concern being expressed about the future of the Nasi iSpani programme, which offers internship opportunities across a wide range of fields, as people believed other workers would be affected.

Provincial government spokesperson Sizwe Palma dismissed speculation the employment initiative was coming to an end.

“Lesufi has noted with great concern claims circulating on social media that the Nasi iSpani mass recruitment programme has been discontinued. The claims result from a leaked internal circular informing them that their one-year contract ended in May 2024,” Palma said.

Lesufi attributed the confusion to the provincial government not having an executive a month after the recent elections as government of national unity talks continue.

“At this moment, there are no MECs. I am the only one. Hospitals need something, roads need to be fixed, and many other things. Education needs to be attended to. I’m very hopeful that before the end of next week we should have established government in our province and nationally.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | 'I am ready': Lesufi awaits GNU green light to announce Gauteng executive

After weeks of intense negotiations, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he is ready to announce the provincial executive but is waiting for ...
Politics
1 day ago

Gauteng EPWP, traffic wardens contracts not expired, says Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is adamant thousands of expanded public works programme “green army” workers remain employed despite a letter ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘Negotiators requested more time’: Lesufi on postponing executive announcement

As South Africa awaits the announcement of the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, attention has turned to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud South Africa
  2. WATCH | 105-year-old Stanford graduate: 'My goodness, I’ve waited a long time' World
  3. Hawks make more than 500 arrests in first three months of 2024, nearly half of ... South Africa
  4. 'I am on sick leave': JJ Tabane clears rumours of his suspension by eNCA South Africa
  5. Squatters take London's housing crisis into their own hands World

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...