President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet to constitute the seventh administration as a government of national unity on Sunday comprising 11 parties.
While ANC MPs filled most cabinet positions, DA MPs were appointed to six ministries and the IFP to two ministries while the PAC, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, and FF Plus got a ministry each. Other members of the coalition parties were appointed deputy ministers.
WATCH | Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
The full list:
