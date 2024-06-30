South Africa

Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment seized

30 June 2024 - 13:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
These generators were some of the items that police seized near Nelspruit in an operation to fight illegal mining. Two suspects were arrested.
These generators were some of the items that police seized near Nelspruit in an operation to fight illegal mining. Two suspects were arrested.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Monday to face illegal mining charges.

The two were arrested on Friday during an Operation Vala Umgodi operation in Schoemanskloof outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Friday.

They were charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Act. 

Police arrested the suspects after a tipoff about illegal mining activities in the area.

“During the operation, the two were caught with several items seized, which included 20 generators, five drill machines, a motor, a shovel and other items believed to be used for illegal mining activities. A silver-grey Ford Ranger bakkie was also confiscated,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Hawks make more than 500 arrests in first three months of 2024, nearly half of them for fraud

The Hawks made nearly 550 arrests that ended up in court in the period January to March, almost half  of which were for fraud.
News
1 day ago

Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny Jordaan investigation

Caf and Safa have chosen not to comment on reports of an impending investigation into embattled Safa president Danny Jordaan.
Sport
1 day ago

Alleged hitman in court alongside 'underworld boss' Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield returned to the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday alongside several co-accused including ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud South Africa
  2. EFF hints at working with ANC if an agreement is reached after latest meeting South Africa
  3. Panyaza meets with heads of departments over employment contract debacle South Africa
  4. 'Is the rand a DA member?' South Africa
  5. 'I am on sick leave': JJ Tabane clears rumours of his suspension by eNCA South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...