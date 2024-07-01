A motorist was killed on the N3 highway southbound near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a tree on Monday.
Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “One person was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.”
Extensive damage to the vehicle was evident.
TimesLIVE
Driver killed, car totalled after crashing into tree near Hilton
Image: Supplied
A motorist was killed on the N3 highway southbound near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a tree on Monday.
Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “One person was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.”
Extensive damage to the vehicle was evident.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Pregnant woman hurt in car crash near Howick
R386m paid to complainants who asked insurance ombuds for help
Road accidents are biggest cause of mortality among youth, RAF urges safe driving practices
Truck driver who drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2km gets 20 years for 20 deaths
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos