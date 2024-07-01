South Africa

Driver killed, car totalled after crashing into tree near Hilton

01 July 2024 - 13:40 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The car was destroyed.
The car was destroyed.
Image: Supplied

A motorist was killed on the N3 highway southbound near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a tree on Monday.

Midlands emergency spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “One person was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.”

Extensive damage to the vehicle was evident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pregnant woman hurt in car crash near Howick

A seven-months-pregnant woman has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a car crash on the R617 near Mpophomeni on the outskirts of ...
News
4 hours ago

R386m paid to complainants who asked insurance ombuds for help

Claims relating to cars made up about 40% of complaints lodged by policyholders to the ombudsman for short-term insurance last year, most involving ...
News
3 days ago

Road accidents are biggest cause of mortality among youth, RAF urges safe driving practices

The Road Accident Fund has urged motorists to help reduce the number of deadly road accidents this Youth Month, with Youth Day falling on the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Truck driver who drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2km gets 20 years for 20 deaths

Mothers weep as speeding coal truck driver sentenced to 20 years for 20 murders
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet: the full list Politics
  3. Eskom adds 800MW to electricity grid News
  4. Tremor felt in Joburg early on Monday was the second in days South Africa
  5. Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...