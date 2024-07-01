KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says while the police are more than ready to fight crime, it is the responsibility of citizens to also play a role.
“If you are not playing your role, don’t expect others to fight crime on behalf of your community because we have a vision as to what society we want to live in. A girl and a woman should not be afraid to walk through the neighbourhood at night,” said Ntuli.
Ntuli was speaking outside the Durban city hall on Monday after a parade by law enforcement officers, which brought traffic in the city to a standstill. The department of community safety and liaison department will be under his office.
He also called on the public to report those in possession of illegal firearms.
“I am of the view that the person who possesses that gun does not have it to protect themselves but they are using it for their intentions. If we join hands we will be able to fight crime,” said Ntuli.
.
eThekwini deputy mayor Zandile Myeni appealed to law enforcement officials to be agents of change in the fight against gender-based violence.
“Men should stop abusing women. As law officials it would be good to open a room and mentor your counterparts including those newcomers,” said Myeni.
Ntuli expressed concern that the Inanda police station continued to record the highest number of GBV-related cases, with 641 reported between April 2022 and March 2023.
“Those people who attack women should always be regarded as cowards,” said Ntuli.
TimesLIVE
KZN premier calls on residents to work with police to fight crime
Image: Supplied
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says while the police are more than ready to fight crime, it is the responsibility of citizens to also play a role.
“If you are not playing your role, don’t expect others to fight crime on behalf of your community because we have a vision as to what society we want to live in. A girl and a woman should not be afraid to walk through the neighbourhood at night,” said Ntuli.
Ntuli was speaking outside the Durban city hall on Monday after a parade by law enforcement officers, which brought traffic in the city to a standstill. The department of community safety and liaison department will be under his office.
He also called on the public to report those in possession of illegal firearms.
“I am of the view that the person who possesses that gun does not have it to protect themselves but they are using it for their intentions. If we join hands we will be able to fight crime,” said Ntuli.
.
eThekwini deputy mayor Zandile Myeni appealed to law enforcement officials to be agents of change in the fight against gender-based violence.
“Men should stop abusing women. As law officials it would be good to open a room and mentor your counterparts including those newcomers,” said Myeni.
Ntuli expressed concern that the Inanda police station continued to record the highest number of GBV-related cases, with 641 reported between April 2022 and March 2023.
“Those people who attack women should always be regarded as cowards,” said Ntuli.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
No plans to move KZN legislature to Ulundi
KZN’s government of national unity embarks on fat-trimming exercise
eThekwini without mayor after election postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos