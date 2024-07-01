South Africa

Pregnant woman hurt in car crash near Howick

01 July 2024 - 11:36 By Mfundo Mkhize
Authorities responded to a two-car collision on the R617 on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied

A seven-months-pregnant woman has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a car crash on the R617 near Mpophomeni on the outskirts of Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.

Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said when their crew arrived on the scene on Monday morning they found two vehicles had collided, with one of them rolling multiple times.

Another person who sustained minor injuries was treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.

Authorities were in attendance.

TimesLIVE

