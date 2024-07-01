The findings also show the shortlisting and interview panel that conducted Mthunzi’s interview did not properly ventilate issues relating to discrepancies in his application form.
Public protector finds irregularities in appointment of Ashley Mthunzi as CEO of Tembisa Hospital
Gauteng health department (GDoH) officials acted irregularly during the recruitment and selection process of Dr Ashley Mthunzi as CEO of Tembisa Hospital.
Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has released her report on the investigation into a complaint lodged by DA MPL Jack Bloom.
Bloom alleged Mthunzi was appointed CEO in mid-2021 despite facing pending disciplinary action at Pholosong Hospital and this was not made known to the recruitment and selection committee.
“They [the GDoH] did not conduct all the requisite personnel suitability checks, such as the verification of financial stability, citizenship/identity screening, criminal record and personal security,” the report found.
“The verification of Dr Mthunzi’s citizenship and existence of pending disciplinary proceedings could have been confirmed by functionaries directly with the candidate and with his employer [the department], respectively.”
The findings also show the shortlisting and interview panel that conducted Mthunzi’s interview did not properly ventilate issues relating to discrepancies in his application form.
“Dr Mthunzi made material inaccuracies in his Z83 application form which should have prompted the functionaries of the GDoH to probe this information and determine its effect on the suitability of Dr Mthunzi for the post. This was contrary to the provisions of the SMS [senior management service] handbook.”
According to the findings, the head of department’s [Arnold Malotana] recommendations contained material omissions and were not a true reflection of Mthunzi’s candidacy. In light of these, the protector found the conduct of the functionaries of the GDoH amounts to improper conduct and maladministration.
The protector recommended the head of department must within 120 days from the date of the final report take effective and appropriate steps and embark on a procurement process to appoint a service provider to conduct personnel suitability checks on all SMS personnel, including non-SMS personnel in supply chain management, in line with public service regulations and GDoH recruitment and selection policy.
Mthunzi, who died of illness in April, had been placed on precautionary suspension in August 2022 after an investigation was launched into serious allegations concerning improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.
This came in the wake of alleged dodgy dealings flagged by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was murdered on August 23 2021.
