Cops to investigate children's home workers sacked over abuse claims

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga has ordered an investigation into a Durban children's home over abuse allegations.

Shinga visited the Aryan Benevolent Children's home centre on Tuesday after receiving information about the children reportedly being abused by care workers, including being assaulted with wet towels and belts since April 9.

The MEC, who was accompanied by department head Nelly Vilakazi, were informed the implicated care workers were fired after a disciplinary hearing conducted by the board of directors dating back to April 9.

The matter was also reported to police.

However, Shinga was not satisfied.

“A child should be in a facility which gives them a sense of comfort. We were left disappointed to learn that corporal punishment was being meted out,” said Shinga. “We were disappointed to learn that individuals entrusted with the care and protection of vulnerable children have taken advantage of their position to abuse them. These children arrive in this home coming from abusive backgrounds,” she said.

She toured the facility and spoke to some of the children who were still there. Others were away because of the school holidays.