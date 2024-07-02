Cops to investigate children's home workers sacked over abuse claims
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga has ordered an investigation into a Durban children's home over abuse allegations.
Shinga visited the Aryan Benevolent Children's home centre on Tuesday after receiving information about the children reportedly being abused by care workers, including being assaulted with wet towels and belts since April 9.
The MEC, who was accompanied by department head Nelly Vilakazi, were informed the implicated care workers were fired after a disciplinary hearing conducted by the board of directors dating back to April 9.
The matter was also reported to police.
However, Shinga was not satisfied.
“A child should be in a facility which gives them a sense of comfort. We were left disappointed to learn that corporal punishment was being meted out,” said Shinga. “We were disappointed to learn that individuals entrusted with the care and protection of vulnerable children have taken advantage of their position to abuse them. These children arrive in this home coming from abusive backgrounds,” she said.
She toured the facility and spoke to some of the children who were still there. Others were away because of the school holidays.
Board member Eshu Seevnarayan said the facility had acted after the accusations of abuse and believed their actions in dealing with the abuse didn't warrant a visit from Shinga.
He said in February the department had given the organisation a clean bill of health, an indication things were above board.
“We run the risk of losing some of our sponsors. The issue of the accused had been dealt with, which resulted in the accused being disciplined. It upsets us that some of the allegations are untrue. We are one of the best-run organisations in the country,” he said.
General manager Ray Naguran confirmed four of the implicated workers were dismissed after a disciplinary hearing into the allegations, which ranged from slapping to assaulting some of the children.
The children range in age from seven to 11.
He said they had learnt lessons from the incident which prompted them to increase their internal controls. Among these measures was a new code of conduct, training and increased supervision of all the care givers.
She said while she was satisfied the organisation dealt promptly with the care workers, she was concerned the abuse had occurred at all. She said the department would conduct a probe to determine what happened and how long the abuse had been going on.
Shinga said the care workers should face punitive measures for their actions and be reported to the South African Council for Social Service Professionals.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed police were investigating after children reported to some of their guardians that they had been assaulted by some care givers.
