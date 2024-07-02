South Africa

'How do I apply?': Social media users rush to Investec as bank sets minimum pay at R21,000 a month

02 July 2024 - 21:18
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Investec CEO Fani Titi is still the highest-paid CEO of a company involved in banking services.
Image: Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Investec's recent announcement that it would set a minimum pay of R21,000 per month, or R250,000 per annum, for its South African employees has sparked a flurry of interest on social media.

The financial services company’s new pay policy has prompted inquiries about job opportunities and application processes at the bank from users eager to take advantage of Investec's attractive compensation package.

“How do I apply?” has become a common question as people look to join the bank, renowned for its competitive salaries and extensive employee benefits.

In addition to the generous minimum pay, Investec offers various benefits, including annual reviews, a pension scheme, employee share options, comprehensive health insurance, life assurance, and parental leave.

The company also provides opportunities for learning and development, a flat integrated management structure, and a beautiful working environment.

The move is seen as a step towards addressing income inequality in SA, where the wealth gap is significant. The enthusiasm for job opportunities at Investec is heightened by the current unemployment statistics in SA.

Former Absa employees jailed for stealing R1m from dormant accounts

Two former Absa employees will go to jail for creating fraudulent bank accounts to steal funds from foreign passport holders and deceased citizens
News
13 hours ago

The latest Stats SA report reveals the country's unemployment rate stands at 32.6%, with youth unemployment at a staggering 46.3%.

This challenging job market makes Investec's new pay policy particularly appealing to many South Africans seeking stable and well-compensated employment.

For comparison, the average salary for someone starting a job in SA is about R10,000 per month, making Investec's minimum pay more than double the national average.

Despite the positive response to the new pay policy, the gap between the top 5% and bottom 5% of Investec's best-paid South African employees remains significant. For example, the company's CEO, Fani Titi, received a remuneration package of £5.24m (R124m) for the 2024 financial year.

Titi's remuneration is calculated based on the value of fixed pay during the year, short-term incentives and long-term incentives where the performance conditions were assessed during the year.

The company's annual report indicates that the average single-figure total remuneration of the top 5% of SA-based employees was R10.1m per annum, while the bottom 5% earned just R297,000 a year.

“While we have actively tried to increase the diversity of our senior leadership, we recognise that across our organisation, we have more work to do. We have thus put together our own set of diversity principles to help define the framework for that journey. These apply across the global business and include transformation in SA,” Investec said in its report.

Titi saw a decrease in his total pay from £7.5m (R176.66m) in the prior year to £5.24m in the year under review. Similarly, Investec CFO Nishlan Samujh's total pay decreased from £4.2m (R98.93m) to £3m (R70.66m) over the same period. The decrease in their total pay was mainly due to a 44.6% drop in long-term incentives.

TimesLIVE

