South Africa

Kidnapped businessman Mark Ramos rescued from Soweto home, arrest made

According to police, in the past six months 12 businessmen and six students who had been kidnapped for ransom have been rescued

02 July 2024 - 14:27
The 39-year-old suspect is believed to belong to a syndicate responsible for at least four other kidnappings where businessmen were the target in the Johannesburg district.
Image: Supplied

Butchery owner Mark Ramos, who was kidnapped from outside his business on Albertina Sisulu Road in Florida last week, has been rescued, police confirmed.

Ramos was kidnapped outside his business by perpetrators travelling in two vehicles. CCTV footage depicting the kidnapping circulated on social media.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Tuesday the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team, including other law enforcement agencies and private security, worked round the clock to find the businessman, safe and unharmed. 

“On Monday evening, the team traced the victim to a home in Snake Park, Soweto, where he had been in captivity,” she said.

Mathe said on the same evening, members arrested one of his captors in Turffontein, Johannesburg. 

The 39-year-old suspect is believed to belong to a syndicate responsible for at least four other kidnappings where businessmen were the target in the Johannesburg district. 

“The team is tracing suspects who were working together with the man,” she said.

Mathe said in the past six months 12 businessmen and six students who had been kidnapped for ransom have been rescued by a multidisciplinary team led by the anti-kidnapping task team. She said in cases where the businessmen and students had been rescued, no ransom payment was made as a direct result of the expertise and capabilities of SAPS detectives, the crime intelligence unit and collaboration with private security. 

TimesLIVE

