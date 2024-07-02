CCBSA empowers young people and drives economic growth across SA

People matter. Our planet matters. That's why Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) believes in doing business the right way by following its values and working towards solutions that benefit us all.

Not only is the company continuously developing sustainable ways to produce, distribute and sell its products, it's also committed to fostering economic inclusion and developing sustainability solutions that benefit its stakeholders, in particular the communities in which it is invested.

CCBSA has a strong history of enhancing the livelihoods of the people in the communities it proudly serves; it helps to enable the economic empowerment of a diverse network of customers, suppliers and communities across its value chain.

It has adopted the two pillars of employability and entrepreneurship as a framework for its economic inclusion strategy. Through programmes such as Bizniz in a Box (BiB) and the Study Buddy Fund, CCBSA enables women and young people to access better future opportunities.

Also, through its support for small suppliers to its business, the company is providing meaningful economic opportunities and enhanced livelihoods.

Investing in education

The CCBSA Study Buddy Fund comprises four pillars:

1. Bursary programme

The bursary programme offers financial support to academically strong students from disadvantaged backgrounds who meet university entry requirements.

2. University partnerships

Through partnerships with universities, funding is made available to enrolled students who face financial challenges and lack access to bursaries or support from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).