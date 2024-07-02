'She has led with integrity': Naledi Pandor's daughter pens heartfelt tribute to her mother

As Naledi Pandor steps down from her role as minister of international relations and co-operation, her daughter Aisha Pandor has penned a tribute to her mother’s dedication to her political career.
“My mom has been an ANC member and activist for all of my life. I share a birthday with the ANC and for most of my life I proudly spent January 8 [anniversary of the ANC's founding on January 8 1912] with other family or friends while my parents served the party.
“Since I was almost nine years old, she has served as a member of South Africa’s democratic government,” Aisha wrote.
“During those three decades, she has led with dedication, integrity, intelligence, wisdom, a love for her country and a focus on principles, those held high by her religion, upbringing, country and party. [On Sunday] I told her, for the countless time, how much I love her, how much she inspires me and how proud I am of her.
“I’m excited for this next stage in her life, which I know will be anything but idle. It will undoubtedly be focused on creating a positive impact and on continuing to champion the causes of the underserved, voiceless and powerless.
“I’m also hoping that, as by far the most hardworking person I’ve ever met, she finally takes a bit of well-deserved time for rest.
“Very proud and grateful daughter and hopeful for South Africa. May our country and people be blessed with peace, unity, growth and prosperity.”
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Academic and political analyst Sithembile Mbete responded to the post, saying: “I’m in awe of your mom. It’s been a pleasure and privilege to engage with her work as minister of international relations. Her work ethic, discipline and compassion are unparalleled. Thank you to your family for sharing her with the nation.”
During her tenure, some people believe Pandor enhanced South Africa's global presence and fostered strategic partnerships. She led the country’s tenure as chair of the AU in 2020, advancing continental integration and peace efforts. Her time in office has also seen the handling of diplomatic matters, including the recent genocide case against Israel.
Speaking at the global anti-apartheid conference on Palestine in Sandton in May, Pandor condemned the violence in Palestine.
“There can never be peace if the Palestinian people are not free. We need to stress there can be no solution to the situation for as long as the international community continues to ignore Israel's systematic human rights transgressions and settler colonial apartheid project and through it sustains the illegal Israeli colonial settler project at the cost of Palestinian liberation,” she said.
Pandor will be succeeded by Ronald Lamola.
Addressing her staff last month, she asked them to treat the new minister well.
“Might I ask you to be as professional and as welcoming to the new minister and to the deputy ministers as you were to me. I know you're an excellent team. I know the appointees are lucky to have the opportunity to work with you,” she said.
As she steps into the next chapter of her life, many have praised Pandor and wished her well in her future endeavours:
TimesLIVE
