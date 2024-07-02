South Africa

Three suspects arrested after body of missing woman found in shallow grave

02 July 2024 - 07:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bonisiwe Mabuza, 37, was reported missing last Tuesday.
Bonisiwe Mabuza, 37, was reported missing last Tuesday.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Mpumalanga police have exhumed the body of Bonisiwe Mabuza, 37, who was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave at the Luphisa cemetery in Pienaar outside Nelspruit.

She had been reported missing on Tuesday last week. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said on the day Mabuza was reported missing, her VW Polo was found in a secluded place in Pienaar.

He said all the wheels, a side mirror and the backseat in her vehicle were removed. Items inside her house were missing, including a fridge and a TV set.

Mdhluli said over the weekend police took in a man and a woman for questioning, which led to a breakthrough and recovery of some items police believe were stolen from the victim. 

"The two were detained as suspects and the third suspect handed himself over to the police [on Monday]," he said. 

The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery. More charges could be added against them as the investigation continues. 

The three suspects are expected to appear at the Kanyamazane magistrates court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Women for Change needs your help so it can continue assisting GBV victims

Sabrina Walter, the founder of Women for Change (WFC), has spent the past four years assisting victims of domestic violence, abuse, and rape and ...
News
1 month ago

Two Gauteng men in court for 'kidnapping' North West woman

Quick thinking by the son of a woman kidnapped from her home in Phokeng, North West, helped police trace and apprehend two men in Soshanguve, ...
News
2 months ago

Limpopo toddler strangled while sleeping, family member arrested

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a one-year-old toddler at Zuma View, Bela Bela, on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

‘We are not going to allow the death of Wendy Kloppers to be in vain’: City of Cape Town

Wendy Kloppers, 49, a former city environmental affairs department employee, was shot in Delft on February 16 2023 while visiting a housing ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Different forms of maladministration occurred during construction of Mayibuye ... South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment ... South Africa
  3. ‘I cried uncontrollably when I saw it was her’: Stellenbosch man after his wife ... South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts World

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...