Mpumalanga police have exhumed the body of Bonisiwe Mabuza, 37, who was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave at the Luphisa cemetery in Pienaar outside Nelspruit.
She had been reported missing on Tuesday last week.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said on the day Mabuza was reported missing, her VW Polo was found in a secluded place in Pienaar.
He said all the wheels, a side mirror and the backseat in her vehicle were removed. Items inside her house were missing, including a fridge and a TV set.
Mdhluli said over the weekend police took in a man and a woman for questioning, which led to a breakthrough and recovery of some items police believe were stolen from the victim.
"The two were detained as suspects and the third suspect handed himself over to the police [on Monday]," he said.
The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery. More charges could be added against them as the investigation continues.
The three suspects are expected to appear at the Kanyamazane magistrates court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Three suspects arrested after body of missing woman found in shallow grave
Image: Supplied/SAPS
Mpumalanga police have exhumed the body of Bonisiwe Mabuza, 37, who was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave at the Luphisa cemetery in Pienaar outside Nelspruit.
She had been reported missing on Tuesday last week.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said on the day Mabuza was reported missing, her VW Polo was found in a secluded place in Pienaar.
He said all the wheels, a side mirror and the backseat in her vehicle were removed. Items inside her house were missing, including a fridge and a TV set.
Mdhluli said over the weekend police took in a man and a woman for questioning, which led to a breakthrough and recovery of some items police believe were stolen from the victim.
"The two were detained as suspects and the third suspect handed himself over to the police [on Monday]," he said.
The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery. More charges could be added against them as the investigation continues.
The three suspects are expected to appear at the Kanyamazane magistrates court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Women for Change needs your help so it can continue assisting GBV victims
Two Gauteng men in court for 'kidnapping' North West woman
Limpopo toddler strangled while sleeping, family member arrested
‘We are not going to allow the death of Wendy Kloppers to be in vain’: City of Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos