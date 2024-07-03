Thembo Ntuli, eThekwini’s economic development and planning committee chairperson, said the event is expected to have a positive affect on the city.
“More than 45,000 punters and revellers are expected to attend the main event with 20,000 expected to attend the side events. The direct spend at the main event is about R271m, with a R670m contribution to eThekwini’s GDP. The number of jobs to be created around Durban July activities is estimated to be 5,000. There is a 78% accommodation occupancy rate,” he said.
Durban will again host Africa’s premier horse-racing event under this year’s theme “Ride The Wave”.
Marshall said the four cornerstones of the Durban July — fashion, entertainment, hospitality and horse racing — were on track.
There will be 20 VIP marquees operated by independent promoters for hospitality while Mango Groove sing the national anthem, among other entertainment acts.
The race will feature 18 runners, including last year’s top performers Winchester Mansion (the winner) and See It Again (close runner-up). The first female jockey Rachel Venniker will ride Without Question.
About 45,000 punters and fashionistas expected to spend R270m at Durban July
It's all systems go for this year’s premier horse-racing event
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Gold Circle Racing has promised there will be no repeat of last year’s power failure at the Greyville racecourse during the Durban July this weekend.
The 2023 edition came to a premature end when the floodlights went off. The last three races on the programme were abandoned when jockeys protested, citing unsafe conditions.
Organisers Gold Circle Racing said the team put measures in place with the eThekwini electricity unit to avoid a similar occurrence this year.
Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle events and marketing executive, said: “We have a plan in place, a dedicated line. An exemption has been granted on the line and there won’t be any interference. I’m assured the electricity supply to Greyville racecourse will be uninterrupted.”
Marshall said there were backup plans in case of unexpected faults.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Thembo Ntuli, eThekwini’s economic development and planning committee chairperson, said the event is expected to have a positive affect on the city.
“More than 45,000 punters and revellers are expected to attend the main event with 20,000 expected to attend the side events. The direct spend at the main event is about R271m, with a R670m contribution to eThekwini’s GDP. The number of jobs to be created around Durban July activities is estimated to be 5,000. There is a 78% accommodation occupancy rate,” he said.
Durban will again host Africa’s premier horse-racing event under this year’s theme “Ride The Wave”.
Marshall said the four cornerstones of the Durban July — fashion, entertainment, hospitality and horse racing — were on track.
There will be 20 VIP marquees operated by independent promoters for hospitality while Mango Groove sing the national anthem, among other entertainment acts.
The race will feature 18 runners, including last year’s top performers Winchester Mansion (the winner) and See It Again (close runner-up). The first female jockey Rachel Venniker will ride Without Question.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and marketing manager, said the HDJ fashion experience was one of the most exciting offerings with the Young Designer Award having received 100 entries from KwaZulu-Natal.
Hollywoodbets and Hollywood Foundation will give R100,000 worth of bursaries to the top three and R250,000 support towards equipment for designers selected as the nine rising stars.
He heaped praise on the longevity of the Durban July, noting it would be staged for the 128th consecutive year this weekend.
“It’s one of the only sporting events in the world that’s run uninterrupted over that time,” he said. “It has survived pandemics, world wars and the [2010] Soccer World Cup, when we were moved to the last Saturday of July. It carries on its incredible legacy.”
He said their three-year sponsorship of the event had been fruitful for both sides.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
IN PICS | Designers showcase what people are likely to be wearing at this year's Durban July
Old School takes a shot with Tullamore D.E.W in latest collaboration
Colman Domingo, Makhadzi, Usher: best and worst dressed at the BET Awards
Aspirational or apathetic: the fashion of the inauguration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos