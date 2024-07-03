South Africa

Electricity billing glitch: Refunds promised by Joburg City Power

03 July 2024 - 14:12 By TimesLive
Some customers who registered their accounts using business or trust names have received incorrect statements. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Some residential customers’ electricity rates may have been charged as business tariffs from July 1, says Johannesburg City Power.

“This erroneous classification may have been caused by the fact that some customers registered their accounts using business or trust names. We are also investigating our internal systems, and this has been rectified internally,” it said.

“However, some customers have paid when they purchased their electricity units from July 1. These amounts will be reversed and paid back to the affected customers.”

The entity said affected customers should contact its call centre on 011-490-7000.

TimesLIVE

