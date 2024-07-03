Some residential customers’ electricity rates may have been charged as business tariffs from July 1, says Johannesburg City Power.
“This erroneous classification may have been caused by the fact that some customers registered their accounts using business or trust names. We are also investigating our internal systems, and this has been rectified internally,” it said.
“However, some customers have paid when they purchased their electricity units from July 1. These amounts will be reversed and paid back to the affected customers.”
The entity said affected customers should contact its call centre on 011-490-7000.
TimesLIVE
Electricity billing glitch: Refunds promised by Joburg City Power
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
