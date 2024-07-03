Former world high jump champion Jacques Freitag, 42, is reported to have been found deceased near the Zandfontein cemetery in Andeon, in the Hercules policing precinct, on Monday afternoon.
He had been missing for two weeks.
Netwerk24 reported he had gunshot wounds.
Without naming Freitag, police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a missing person’s case opened in Hercules has been changed to a murder case after his body was discovered.
She said the discovery was made by the police search and rescue team which had been conducting a search for the missing person.
“The team included members from air wing with a police chopper, water wing and local police.”
She said the family of the deceased had not yet identified the body.
Muridili said police have not yet made arrests and they are investigating leads.
According to his family, who reported him missing, Freitag was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans in Booysens, Pretoria West, on June 17.
Former world high jump champion Jacques Freitag found murdered: report
Image: Supplied
