South Africa

Fraudster jailed for fake house sales

03 July 2024 - 11:39 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Northern Cape man who cheated would-be home buyers has been sent to prison for two separate fraud cases. Stock photo.
A Northern Cape man who cheated would-be home buyers has been sent to prison for two separate fraud cases. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

A man who cheated would-be home buyers has been incarcerated for two separate fraud cases.

Granville Saunderson, 33, was convicted in the Upington regional court in August 2023 for defrauding a victim of R178,000 through a fake house sale transaction in December 2022. He was sentenced to six years' imprisonment suspended on condition he compensated the victim, and was released on a repayment arrangement which he failed to honour.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Omphile Masegela said a warrant of arrest was issued, and his six-year sentence became effective after his rearrest in May.

Another case against him was under investigation at the time of his rearrest.

He had advertised a house for sale in October last year and the unsuspecting victim who was interested started communicating with him.

“After an agreement for a R140,000 purchase price, the victim was granted a draft sale agreement while occupying the house. An amount of R70,000 was paid into the account of the accused. The victim later learnt the house did not belong to the accused, and the sale transaction was illegitimate,” said Masegela.

Saunderson was convicted in the case for cyberfraud and money laundering in the Upington regional court and sentenced to eight years and five years' imprisonment respectively, to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ransomware attack at NHLS: Why cybercrimes are increasing

The use of artificial intelligence tools may be one of the reasons there has been an increase in cyberattacks on government entities and private ...
News
21 hours ago

Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house

Officers from the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit arrested 45 people after a bust at a house in Sandton where counterfeit SIM cards were ...
News
2 weeks ago

Never trust an invoice sent as an e-mail attachment as expensive cons are rife

A Supreme Court of Appeal judgment this week went against the buyer of a home who unwittingly paid R5.5m into the bank account of a fraudster instead ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cape family ordered to leave rental home in which they were squatting after landlady’s death

A Cape Town family who stopped paying rent after their widow landlady died more than three years ago has been given until June to vacate the home or ...
News
4 months ago

'I'm afraid to tell my spouse': United African Stokvel investors mourn their losses

Investors allegedly swindled in the United African Stokvel scam say they are clinging to the hope they will one day be served justice and have some ...
News
6 months ago

‘That man buried me alive and I hoped he was going to rot in jail,’ says Ponzi scheme victim

Patrick Stapleton was sentenced to 10 years in jail for defrauding ‘unsophisticated investors’ of R11.5m, who now say he got off lightly
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vindicated Prasa CEO demands R14.8m back pay for unlawful dismissal South Africa
  2. Petrol price to drop for second straight month, by more than R1 a litre news
  3. ArcelorMittal shelves plan to close South African steel plant South Africa
  4. Former world high jump champion Jacques Freitag found murdered: report South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...