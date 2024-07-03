South Africa

One suspect arrested after failed cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa

Three family members have been taken in for questioning after one of the getaway vehicles was found in their garage

03 July 2024 - 13:20
A preliminary investigation suggests the cash-in-transit armoured vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes-Benz and both vehicles caught fire.
Image: Supplied:EMPD

One suspect has been arrested after he sustained injuries during a botched cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa on the East Rand on Wednesday.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests the cash-in-transit armoured vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes-Benz and both vehicles caught fire.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects fired shots at the security guards, wounding one of them.

“Police responded swiftly and the suspects fled [in two vehicles] without taking any cash.

“One of the suspects was found on the scene and taken to a medical care centre after he sustained injuries. He is under police guard,” Masondo said.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Const Thabiso Makgato said after the heist metro police northern region task team officers pursued the getaway vehicles.

A Mercedes-Benz was found abandoned on a street in Thembisa with a rifle inside, while a second vehicle was found parked in a garage in a yard.

Makgato said three family members where the vehicle was found parked have been taken in for questioning.

One of the Mercedes-Benz cars was reported hijacked in Bedfordview.

“Police are searching for the suspects who are still at large,” he said.

TimesLIVE

