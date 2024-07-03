South Africa

Woman arrives at hospital with axe wound, boyfriend arrested

03 July 2024 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Rosendal man allegedly attacked his girlfriend with an axe. Stock image.
A Rosendal man allegedly attacked his girlfriend with an axe. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/sonjachnyj

Rosendal police have arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with an axe and strangled her when she caught him cheating with another woman.

Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the 26-year-old woman from Mautse near Rosendal went to a police station on Tuesday to report the attack after she was discharged from hospital.

The attack occurred on night of June 27.

"It is alleged she visited her boyfriend's home and found him with another woman in his bedroom. She confronted him about their relationship and he pushed and insulted her.

"The boyfriend took out a knife, but she disarmed him. It is alleged he took an axe and hacked her on top of her head and strangled her.

"She managed to walk back to her home, where her sister called an ambulance. She was rushed to a local hospital," said Mophiring.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Ficksburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We don’t accept his apology,’ says pained family of slain NWU student

Dad of bright third-year student opens up on the pain of losing his beloved daughter as killer gets hefty sentence
News
14 hours ago

‘Axe attacker’ not following bail conditions

Mike Pheiffer, a Benoni man who will stand trial this week for allegedly attacking his wife with an axe in 2021, has been living his best life as a ...
News
3 days ago

GBV not acceptable, even when provoked, judges rule

A Verulam man has failed in his bid to overturn his conviction for assaulting his wife, and the three month suspended sentence imposed on him, with ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vindicated Prasa CEO demands R14.8m back pay for unlawful dismissal South Africa
  2. Petrol price to drop for second straight month, by more than R1 a litre news
  3. ArcelorMittal shelves plan to close South African steel plant South Africa
  4. Former world high jump champion Jacques Freitag found murdered: report South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...