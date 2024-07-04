City Power has arrested more employees and a contractor for cable theft and vandalism this week, after arresting nine contracted guards at the weekend.
An employee of one of City Power’s service providers was arrested on Wednesday, after being found with pieces of copper material.
The employee, 30, responsible for maintenance, was found at the Johannesburg CBD trying to leave work with the metal.
The day before, a City Power official working in the security department was arrested on suspicion of theft. The employee, 41, allegedly stole copper pipes from scrap metal dealers under the guise of returning them to City Power premises.
The two join a group of nine contracted guards linked to City Power who were arrested at the weekend during a joint intelligence operation, said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
City Power busts contractors and an employee for cable theft and vandalism
CEO says more than R160m has been lost so far this year
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong
City Power has arrested more employees and a contractor for cable theft and vandalism this week, after arresting nine contracted guards at the weekend.
An employee of one of City Power’s service providers was arrested on Wednesday, after being found with pieces of copper material.
The employee, 30, responsible for maintenance, was found at the Johannesburg CBD trying to leave work with the metal.
The day before, a City Power official working in the security department was arrested on suspicion of theft. The employee, 41, allegedly stole copper pipes from scrap metal dealers under the guise of returning them to City Power premises.
The two join a group of nine contracted guards linked to City Power who were arrested at the weekend during a joint intelligence operation, said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
Electricity billing glitch: Refunds promised by Joburg City Power
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said she was concerned about the involvement of employees in theft and vandalism. She said City Power reinforced its security operations with additional intelligence and technology to uncover internal perpetrators.
“The involvement of contracted security officers, and now one of the employees, is something we find particularly worrying because these are people who have been entrusted with safeguarding our infrastructure.
“However, these arrests are testament to our unwavering resolve as the municipal utility to deal with theft and vandalism, whether perpetrated by outsiders or those within,” Mashava said.
She said criminal activity by employees was strongly condemned and assured the public that those implicated would not be spared.
“We have never ruled out the involvement of our contractors and staff in the theft and vandalism problem. This involvement of internal staff undermines efforts to combat the scourge,” Mashava said.
Ramaphosa extends army deployment at Eskom and for police support
Another two suspects were arrested in Booysens on Tuesday after being found allegedly digging up aluminium cable, Mangena said.
He said they were found in possession of a stepladder, a 6m cable, a spade and cutting tools intended to damage infrastructure. They were charged with tampering with essential infrastructure and making illegal connections.
In another incident, police raided three scrap metal dealers where bundles of City Power cables were found and confiscated.
Mashava commended law enforcement members for their support and for working closely with internal security risk managers to ensure arrests and to build strong cases against the accused.
“We are pleased with these developments because they reflect our continued commitment and ceaseless efforts in combating theft and vandalism that has, so far, cost Joburg’s power utility more than R160m so far this year.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | EXPLAINER: City Power says R200 monthly extra fee is for 'fairness'
Power outages after M1 bridge infrastructure catches alight — again
Pay by today, Eskom tells Johannesburg City Power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos