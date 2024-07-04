South Africa

New home affairs minister Leon Schreiber extends temporary visa concession

The concession will run until December 31

04 July 2024 - 09:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber has extended the temporary visa concession. Stock photo.
New minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber has extended the temporary visa concession. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TAIGA

In his first official act as home affairs minister, Leon Schreiber has extended the temporary visa concession for foreigners awaiting the outcome of visa, waiver and appeal applications.

The concession will run until December 31.

This is to protect the interests of applicants affected by processing delays. The previous concession expired on June 30.

“This extension safeguards applicants — including those contributing to South Africa through their scarce skills — from suffering adverse consequences or being erroneously declared undesirable while they await the outcome of applications submitted to the department,” department spokesperson Siya Qoza said.

Qoza said the processing of some of the applications has been delayed as the department works on reducing backlogs. 

While it has made progress in this regard, there is still a backlog in various visa and permit categories and Schreiber has acted to protect applicants while the backlog is reduced.

Schreiber signals new dawn for home affairs, vows to tackle long queues and 'system offline' problems

New home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has pledged to address challenges plaguing the department with a determined and innovative approach.
Politics
18 hours ago

“The decision to avert adverse consequences for applicants who seek to obtain lawful visas to contribute to South Africa, either through their skills or as tourists, signals the minister’s commitment to improve the visa system to make South Africa a more attractive destination for international investment, tourism and job creation.

“While it will take time to achieve this vision in full, the decision to extend the temporary concession serves as a signal of intent to reinvigorate the department and position it as a vital economic enabler. To build confidence in this new approach, Schreiber further commits to avoiding a repeat of the situation that has seen the previous concession expire before the extension being announced,” Qoza said.

While the department is committed to eradicating the backlog as soon as possible, any further extension, modification or amendment to the terms of these concessions will be communicated in writing before the new expiry date of December 31.  

Qoza said visa holders who need to travel but are awaiting the outcome of a waiver application will be allowed to exit and re-enter at a port of entry up to and including December 31 without being declared undesirable in terms of the Immigration Act.

“However, non-visa exempt applicants who travel out of the country with a waiver application receipt are required to apply for a port of entry visa which would allow them re-entry.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | DA can leave GNU if its ministers are not allowed to exercise authority — Tony Leon

The DA’s GNU negotiator Tony Leon says if its ministers are not allowed to exercise authority effectively the party can exit the unity government.
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON | New GNU cabinet: divine destiny, political pragmatism or short-circuiting criticism?

The response to the new cabinet has been thoughtfully muted, appropriate, perhaps, for a country trying to catch up with a historic lurch towards ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

More toll plazas to benefit from FNB tap payment devices

Feedback from the contactless payment system piloted at toll plazas on the N3 has been positive, and the system will be rolled out to other toll ...
Motoring
2 days ago

GNU negotiations could leave ZEP holders in limbo

The Constitutional Court last week ordered minister Aaron Motsoaledi to revert to a high court ruling that declared the scrapping of ZEP unlawful
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. We'll find each other: basic education minister on relations with unions Politics
  3. Electricity billing glitch: Refunds promised by Joburg City Power South Africa
  4. Vindicated Prasa CEO demands R14.8m back pay for unlawful dismissal South Africa
  5. Classic Car Show revving up for two-day Joburg exhibit news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...