South Africa

No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister

Dean Macpherson says department won't rent or lease homes or office space

04 July 2024 - 20:07
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Newly appointed public works minister Dean Macpherson of the DA intends to take tough financial decisions.
Image: Darren Stewart

Public works minister Dean Macpherson wants to curtail spending on cabinet members' government homes and offices during his tenure. 

“I have advised my colleagues in cabinet that the department of public works and infrastructure will not procure any new houses or offices for the executive. No renovations or additions will be undertaken on any properties.

“This is being done to ensure we direct as much money as possible towards our goal to turn South Africa into a construction site by investing in infrastructure,” Macpherson said.

The minister said this on Thursday, a day after he was sworn in as a cabinet member in Cape Town. 

“We will also ensure that a review continues into the optimisation of state-owned property. As the department responsible for the accommodation of the executive and MPs, we will house all members from the available properties of the state. We will not rent or lease any accommodation or office space. Those days are over,” he said.

He said there were enough state properties to accommodate ministers and MPs.

“The tight fiscal position of the state is a paramount consideration for this decision. We have listened to the message of the citizens about being prudent with the public purse and cutting down on perks and investing more in creating jobs and growing the economy. My priority is to invest in infrastructure and turn South Africa into a huge construction site.”

Public works splurged R93m on luxuries for ministers

The government spent almost R400,000 on pest control at one minister's house in just three months, as part of a R93m splurge - paid by taxpayers - on ...
News
1 year ago

The department spent R93m at taxpayers’ expense on revamping cabinet members' official residences between 2019 and 2022.

Former public works minister Patricia de Lille revealed in 2023 that public-funded mansions occupied by ministers and their deputies in Cape Town and Pretoria were collectively worth more than R967m.

Ministers and deputy ministers in Cape Town and Pretoria had 97 properties. In Cape Town, 26 ministers and 32 deputy ministers lived in state-owned residences, while in Pretoria, the numbers were 14 and 25, respectively.

Here are some reactions from social media: 

Some people on X applauded the new minister on this decision. 

