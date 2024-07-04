South Africa

Outcry as Western Cape farmer killed in his home for guns and ammunition

Reports said five unknown men forced their way into the house at about 1am

04 July 2024 - 18:49
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Gerhard was 65 and Barbara is 63. Gerhard was stabbed twice in his neck, three times in his back and once under his chest.
Image: Ian Cameron/X

The murder of Gerhard Nel on his farm in Porterville, Western Cape, has caused an outcry.

The 65-year-old lost his life after being stabbed twice in his neck, three times in his back and once below his chest in the early hours of Monday after assailants gained entry to his farm. His wife Barbara, 63, who was tied up during the ordeal, survived and managed to get help.

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said robbery was believed to be the motive as the assailants fled with firearms, ammunition and mobile devices.

Provincial serious and violent crimes detectives are hard at work pursuing leads.

Reports suggested five unknown armed men forced their way into the house at about 1am on Monday, stabbed Nel and tied up his wife before ransacking the premises,” Swartbooi said.

No arrests had been made.

The suspects fled with four firearms, ammunition and mobile devices.

The president of the United Independent Movement (UIM), Neil de Beer, urged police minister Senzo Mchunu to prioritise farm murders.

“When you speak about a farm murder I want to tell you, this is not a racial issue, this is not a white issue. It is like GBV, murder, child murder, but people have made it a racial issue,” De Beer said

He criticised the government's response to farm murders and called for a specialised unit dedicated to combating attacks on farms.

“We should have an anti-farm attack unit, but we should stop creating units that do not have teeth. I hope new minister Senzo will understand that if we don't sort out farm murders there will be food shortages,” said De Beer. 

