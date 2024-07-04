South Africa

Power outages after M1 bridge infrastructure catches alight — again

Fire leads to feeder board from Braamfontein substation tripping, causing loss of power for Parktown West, Braamfontein and surrounding areas

04 July 2024 - 09:20
Inside the tunnels beneath the M1 bridge where a fire ravaged electricity infrastructure in May. File photo.
Image: City Power

The City of Johannesburg is working to restore power in areas affected by an outage at the Braamfontein substation.

A fire led to the feeder board from the Braamfontein substation tripping, causing a loss of power for Parktown West, Braamfontein and surrounding areas. 

Firefighters responded at about 5pm on Wednesday and the fire was extinguished.  

The power supply to the Parktown West area has since been restored.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said it is suspected the disruption was caused while a service provider was working beneath the M1 bridge after the extensive fire on the site in May. 

“The Johannesburg Roads Agency [JRA] project team are on site conducting investigations that will assist in formulating an incident report that will define the cause of the fire,” said Modingoane.  

The area has been declared safe and City Power, JRA and service provider teams are on site assessing the extent of the damage. 

TimesLIVE 

