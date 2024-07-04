South Africa

Remains of six-year-old discovered a month after he went missing

Mpumalanga police expected to exhume three-year-old girl's body

04 July 2024 - 11:18 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Junior Mabandla, 6, went missing on June 3 and his body was found on Wednesday in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.
Junior Mabandla, 6, went missing on June 3 and his body was found on Wednesday in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied/Police

The remains of a boy who went missing in June have been discovered, a month after his disappearance in Mpumalanga.  

Junior Mabandla, 6, went missing in Pienaar on June 3. His body was exhumed from a shallow grave on Wednesday. 

Mpumalanga police have arrested an 18-year-old man after the discovery of the body. 

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was receiving medical treatment under police guard after reportedly being assaulted by community members. 

Mdhluli said police were called to the scene in Pienaar where community members were gathered and apprehended a man who allegedly told them he was “somehow involved in the disappearance of two children”.  

These are Mabandla and a missing three-year-old girl.

Former world high jump champion Jacques Freitag found murdered: report

Former world high jump champion Jacques Freitag is reported to have been found deceased near the Zandfontein cemetery in Andeon, in the Hercules ...
News
1 day ago

“Upon arrival of the police, the situation was tense with a large number of people, which made it hard for police to manoeuvre,” he said.  

Police eventually reached a place where it is believed the little boy could have been buried. “Thereafter members also arrived at the cemetery and found the man with injuries. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment, while police were shown a grave where the remains of Junior were.”

Mabandla’s family members indicated the clothes recovered with the remains were their child’s. 

The man has not yet been charged but an investigation is under way. 

Mdhluli said police are returning to Pienaar on Thursday as it is expected the body of the three-year-old girl will be exhumed.

Though the child was not reported missing, the community and the family were searching for her.

Boyfriend arrested after toddler found hanged from tree

Man, 35, due in Stutterheim court as family battles to come to terms with little boy’s death
News
2 weeks ago

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie applauded the community after Mabandla's body was found on Wednesday.

“While we appreciate the efforts by men and women in blue, we are grateful to the community for their role in a quest to find the child. It is disheartening to witness these levels of disregard for human life, especially towards women and children.

“Just a few days ago the body of a woman was exhumed from a shallow grave in the same area.”    

Macie appealed to the community to work with the police to prevent and solve crime. His department would continue to advocate for harsher sentences for perpetrators of.

“Crime is a societal challenge that requires collective efforts and solidarity. The collaboration between our community and law enforcement agencies is crucial.”

Macie urged parents and guardians to be more vigilant with their children. The MEC is expected to visit the two bereaved families on Friday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We don’t accept his apology,’ says pained family of slain NWU student

Dad of bright third-year student opens up on the pain of losing his beloved daughter as killer gets hefty sentence
News
1 day ago

Cops to investigate children's home workers sacked over abuse claims

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga has ordered an investigation into a Durban children's home over abuse allegations.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo toddler strangled while sleeping, family member arrested

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a one-year-old toddler at Zuma View, Bela Bela, on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

‘I love Joshlin,’ mom in the dock says

The mother of a missing Saldanha Bay child says she had a “nice” Mother's Day on Sunday despite being in custody, and she “loves Joshlin”.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. Sassa official, two women arrested for disability grant fraud News
  3. We'll find each other: basic education minister on relations with unions Politics
  4. Electricity billing glitch: Refunds promised by Joburg City Power South Africa
  5. Vindicated Prasa CEO demands R14.8m back pay for unlawful dismissal South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system