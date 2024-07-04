Remains of six-year-old discovered a month after he went missing

“Upon arrival of the police, the situation was tense with a large number of people, which made it hard for police to manoeuvre,” he said.
Image: Supplied/Police
The remains of a boy who went missing in June have been discovered, a month after his disappearance in Mpumalanga.
Junior Mabandla, 6, went missing in Pienaar on June 3. His body was exhumed from a shallow grave on Wednesday.
Mpumalanga police have arrested an 18-year-old man after the discovery of the body.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was receiving medical treatment under police guard after reportedly being assaulted by community members.
Mdhluli said police were called to the scene in Pienaar where community members were gathered and apprehended a man who allegedly told them he was “somehow involved in the disappearance of two children”.
These are Mabandla and a missing three-year-old girl.
Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie applauded the community after Mabandla's body was found on Wednesday.
“While we appreciate the efforts by men and women in blue, we are grateful to the community for their role in a quest to find the child. It is disheartening to witness these levels of disregard for human life, especially towards women and children.
“Just a few days ago the body of a woman was exhumed from a shallow grave in the same area.”
Macie appealed to the community to work with the police to prevent and solve crime. His department would continue to advocate for harsher sentences for perpetrators of.
“Crime is a societal challenge that requires collective efforts and solidarity. The collaboration between our community and law enforcement agencies is crucial.”
Macie urged parents and guardians to be more vigilant with their children. The MEC is expected to visit the two bereaved families on Friday.
TimesLIVE
