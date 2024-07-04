Two Heidelberg CPF members shot in street by unknown biker
Police do not have a motive for the crime but are investigating
Two community policing forum members who were admired for fighting crime in Heidelberg were shot by an unknown suspect riding a motorbike, killing one of the men.
About 2.20pm on Wednesday, Flip Minnaar and Etienne du Preez were shot in Ueckermann Street.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, saying the two men were immediately taken to hospital in a serious condition.
“It is reported that the suspect was driving a motorbike. The motive cannot be confirmed at this stage. Police are on the lookout for the suspect,” Masondo said.
Du Preez died in hospital while Minaar is recovering.
A former resident who wished to remain anonymous said Minnaar played a significant role in fighting crime in Heidelberg.
“He was a hands-on guy and worked with the police and all stakeholders. I wish him a speedy recovery. He is a really good guy for a small a conservative town like Heidelberg. He is a lover of art and a really good person,” he said.
Masondo said murder and attempted murder cases had been opened.
