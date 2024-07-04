South Africa

Two Heidelberg CPF members shot in street by unknown biker

Police do not have a motive for the crime but are investigating

04 July 2024 - 17:46
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Etienne du Preez, left, died and Flip Minnaar, right,is in hospital after the two CPF members were shot by an unknown motorcyclist in Heidelberg.
Etienne du Preez, left, died and Flip Minnaar, right,is in hospital after the two CPF members were shot by an unknown motorcyclist in Heidelberg.
Image: X/@Abramjee

Two community policing forum members who were admired for fighting crime in Heidelberg were shot by an unknown suspect riding a motorbike, killing one of the men.

About 2.20pm on Wednesday, Flip Minnaar and Etienne du Preez were shot in Ueckermann Street.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, saying the two men were immediately taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“It is reported that the suspect was driving a motorbike. The motive cannot be confirmed at this stage. Police are on the lookout for the suspect,” Masondo said.

Du Preez died in hospital while Minaar is recovering.

A former resident who wished to remain anonymous said Minnaar played a significant role in fighting crime in Heidelberg.

“He was a hands-on guy and worked with the police and all stakeholders. I wish him a speedy recovery. He is a really good guy for a small a conservative town like Heidelberg. He is a lover of art and a really good person,” he said.

Masondo said murder and attempted murder cases had been opened.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I cried uncontrollably when I saw it was her’: Stellenbosch man after his wife dies in gang-related crossfire

Harlene Meyer was descibed as a good person, a dedicated churchgoer and a loving wife and mother.
News
6 days ago

Woman shot dead on Metrobus in Roodepoort

Police are searching for a suspect linked to the fatal shooting of a woman on a Metrobus in Roodepoort early on Wednesday morning.
News
1 week ago

Fleurhof woman tried to flee her shooter: eyewitness in Metrobus 'hit'

A 40-year-old bank employee killed on Wednesday morning while boarding a Metrobus in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, tried to run for her life.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. Sassa official, two women arrested for disability grant fraud News
  3. US students on isiZulu course granted audience with King Misuzulu South Africa
  4. New home affairs minister Leon Schreiber extends temporary visa concession South Africa
  5. 'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system