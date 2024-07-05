BHEKISISA | How pharma greed cuts off people with diabetes from lifesaving meds

She said they let the health department know in October last year that they would not put in a new tender for pens, but would supply human insulin in vials.
Plan B
What happens when a pharmaceutical company decides to stop making lifesaving medication because it’s no longer profitable enough?
Since May this year, the health department has had to ration how many injection pens filled with human insulin, for the treatment of diabetes, it can give to each clinic and hospital.
An injection pen consists of a pre-filled tube of insulin set in a plastic casing. A dial for measuring a dose is at the back of the casing and a single-use needle is fitted at the front. The pens are easy to use because they make a “click” sound as the dial is turned past marked numbers on the tube to measure the right dose.
The health department’s predicament is because the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, who have been supplying stock for the past three years, didn’t put in a bid for a new three-year contract for the treatment, which was to start in May.
When Bhekisisa asked about the company’s reason, vice president and general manager for the South African operation, Sara Norcross, cited “capacity limitations”.
She said they let the health department know in October last year that they would not put in a new tender for pens, but would supply human insulin in vials.
Between 2020 and 2022, the number of prescriptions for drugs called glucagon-like peptides, which are used for blood sugar control and double up as weight-loss medicines, increased 300% in the US alone.
In the US, Novo Nordisk’s three brands of the medications come with hefty price tags. One injectable brand, Ozempic, costs about $936 (R17,000) a month. Wegovy sells for around $1,349 (R24,612) a month. The company also makes the medicine as a pill called Rybelsus, which also sells for $936. The three brands accounted for two-thirds of the company’s $21.1bn (R385bn) revenue in 2023.
Were it not for diabetes, the medicines would never have been developed.
“The [human insulin] shortage shows the direction pharmaceutical companies are going in, namely where the money is. This time around people have options, but what happens next time when there’s none?” said Candice Sehoma, advocacy adviser for Doctors without Borders (MSF).
Plan B
When a person’s pancreas doesn’t make any, or enough, insulin (a hormone), they have too much sugar in their blood. This leads to the condition called diabetes and many patients need to inject a lab-made form of the hormone to help lower their blood sugar to a healthy level. Because the medication mimics how the body’s natural sugar control hormone works, it’s called human insulin.
The “options” Sehoma refers to stem from the situation not being a total stockout.
Injectable insulin treatment will remain available in the public sector, said Khadija Jamaloodien, the health department’s head of procurement, but the alternatives — medication that comes in a small glass bottle and which the user has to draw up manually in a syringe or pens that deliver a different type of insulin — are more cumbersome to use or more expensive, and fewer people who rely on state healthcare will be able to get convenient treatment.
Novo Nordisk was the only company contracted to supply South Africa with human insulin in injection pens and vials.
The health department said to manage the situation, it has sourced a small supply of human insulin pens and ones with a different formulation of insulin for the elderly, young children and people with vision problems.
Other patient will have to switch to drawing up insulin from a vial or learn to use a different type, which will mean they have to check their blood sugar levels daily and possibly change how much insulin they have to inject.
Jamaloodien said the reason for the supplier not choosing to tender for a new contract was not directly communicated to the health department.
“It’s not that obvious, but we can infer from their actions they’re prioritising other more profitable products”.
Money, money, money
Novo Nordisk sells pens with human insulin to government for about R30 each. That means from the close to 13.7-million pens the state bought between 2021 and 2024, the pharma company earned almost R411m.
To buy pens filled with the alternative type of insulin, from the pharmaceutical supplier Sanofi, it costs the health department between about R51 and R73 a shot. For the roughly 270,000 units the state ordered, the manufacturer therefore earned about R19m.
Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi control 95% of the insulin market in poorer countries. Though there are other insulin manufacturers in the world, due to the patents held by the big three, smaller companies need a licence from them to make the products.
This means the three companies “can set prices as high as they want”, said MSF. This has led to a lawsuit in the US against the drugmakers and three businesses that negotiate what patients pay for their medicines for alleged excessive pricing and unfair business practices.
