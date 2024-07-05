South Africa

Child, 3, killed with spade, mother burnt with hot water in Limpopo

05 July 2024 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a child and attempted murder of her mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A jealousy-fuelled argument has led to the death of a three-year-old girl and her mother being seriously injured, Limpopo police say.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Col Malesela Ledwaba said a row erupted between the suspect and the 24-year-old mother of the child in Moremadi Park on Wednesday.

During the fight, the suspect allegedly hit the little girl with a spade, causing a fatal wound to the upper body, before pouring boiling water on her love rival.

The victim sustained severe burn wounds. She was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

TimesLIVE

