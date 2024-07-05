South Africa

Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision

05 July 2024 - 17:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police officer and three others, including a US tourist, killed in a head-on collision in Dullstroom.
A police officer and three others, including a US tourist, killed in a head-on collision in Dullstroom.
Image: X/@Abramjee

A police officer and three others, including an American tourist, were killed when a police vehicle and a bakkie collided head-on in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The accident happened on the R540 road between Dullstroom and Belfast on Thursday afternoon, police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

He said Dullstroom police received a call about an accident involving a marked police vehicle and a white double-cab bakkie. “Upon arrival at the scene, the members found that the two vehicles had collided head-on. Unfortunately, the 45-year-old police constable was certified dead at the scene,” said Mdhluli.

Two female and one male occupants from the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital but the two women later died from their injuries. On Friday afternoon, police received information that the male occupant had also succumbed to his injuries.

“One of the women was a tourist from the US. The cause of the accident is still under investigation,” Mdhluli said.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi sent his condolences to the families of the deceased . “This is a tragic loss of life and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R386m paid to complainants who asked insurance ombuds for help

Claims relating to cars made up about 40% of complaints lodged by policyholders to the ombudsman for short-term insurance last year, most involving ...
News
1 week ago

BMW driver who allegedly knocked down six pedestrians due in court

Five pedestrians died on the scene while the sixth died on the way to hospital in Mbizana
News
1 week ago

'Reckless driving' by truck driver the cause of Limpopo accident that left 13 dead

Thirteen people were killed when a truck collided with a minibus taxi after the truck drove in the oncoming lane near Polokwane, Limpopo.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. US students on isiZulu course granted audience with King Misuzulu News
  3. No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister Politics
  4. 'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video ... South Africa
  5. Another kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, 5 arrests at Nancefield hostel South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system