South Africa

Gang violence: Man fatally stabbed in Johannesburg court holding cell

05 July 2024 - 08:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ipid is investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly fatally stabbed in a Johannesburg magistrate's court holding cell. File photo.
Ipid is investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly fatally stabbed in a Johannesburg magistrate's court holding cell. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man believed to be a member of the Fast Guns gang who was allegedly fatally stabbed in a holding cell at the Johannesburg magistrate's courts. 

The man was allegedly attacked by a rival group on Tuesday.

Ipid said police were transporting prisoners from Johannesburg Prison to the court in the morning. 

“On arrival at Westgate court, prisoners alighted from the trucks. They were put in the waiting area before going to court.

“While waiting for police to take them to court, a fight allegedly broke out between two rival gangs, the Vardos and the Fast Guns,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

He said the victim passed away at the scene.

Ipid is investigating the case as it is a death in police custody.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Plattekloof cop arrested for Youth Day rape of six-year-old boy

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday said a 44-year-old police officer had been arrested in connection with the rape ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tshwane women grateful for R172k award for damages after unlawful detention, extortion by cops

Ipid has confirmed that it is still probing the matter
News
1 month ago

Two Heidelberg CPF members shot in street by unknown biker

Two community policing forum members who were admired for their will to fight crime in Heidelberg were both shot by an unknown suspect driving a ...
News
17 hours ago

Woman arrives at hospital with axe wound, boyfriend arrested

Free State police have arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with an axe and strangled her when she caught him ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister Politics
  3. US students on isiZulu course granted audience with King Misuzulu News
  4. 'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video ... South Africa
  5. Outcry as Western Cape farmer killed in his home for guns and ammunition South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system