South Africa

Kidnapped Gqeberha doctor found, police make an arrest

05 July 2024 - 13:46 By TimesLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini has been reunited with his family after being held captive for more than 72 hours. Pictured is his surgery where he was kidnapped.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Kidnapped Gqeberha doctor Bongani Nqini has been rescued by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit and the tactical response team (TRT).

Nqini, 55, was found at midnight, W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

He had been abducted at gunpoint from his Kwazakhele surgery in Gqeberha on the afternoon of July 1 by four masked suspects. They forced him into his vehicle and fled the scene. The assailants stole about R50,000 from the doctor and R6,000 cash from his patients.

“The Hawks and TRT worked around the clock on the case and at about 11pm on Thursday information was received on Dr Nqini’s whereabouts.

“He was rescued unharmed and the vehicle suspected to be involved in the abduction was intercepted in the Sydwell area of Gqeberha,” said Mhlakuvana.

The 42-year-old driver was arrested and is expected to appear before the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday.

Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, said the doctor is a known community builder.

He said the kidnap ordeal came while Nqini was grieving the recent loss of his mother.

TimesLIVE

