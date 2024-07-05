South Africa

POLL | What do you think about the 19-year-old beating his grandmother?

05 July 2024 - 12:46 By TIMESLIVE
The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with assault. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

One could not help  being shocked when watching a viral video of a 19-year-old hurling insults and beating his grandmother until she fell on her knees.

Western Cape police confirmed the man seen in the video was arrested and appeared in court on Friday. His case was postponed to July 12 for a bail application, which the prosecution intends to oppose.

In the video the grandmother and man can be seen arguing about food. During the argument he tells her she is talking “sh*t” before pushing and slapping her several times.

She falls onto her knees and during the altercation a pot full of rice was spilled. He then instructs her, “chola oko kutya” (pick up that food).

“Luvo, why are you killing me? Why are you killing me in my house?” the old woman says.

“I will beat you,” the young man says, wagging his finger.

In response, the old woman says: “Beat me and kill me, as you have been sent to kill me in my house.”

The man continues to hurl insults at her: “F**k your groceries, I will beat you up, child.”

A child can be heard talking to a man taking the video, saying: “These people like to fight.”

