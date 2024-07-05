South Africa

Teen caught on camera assaulting elderly woman appears in court

05 July 2024 - 13:37 By TIMESLIVE
A screengrab of video footage depicting an assault in the kitchen.
Image: Screenshot

A teenager caught on camera beating his elderly grandmother will remain in custody for another week until he applies for bail.

Luvo Gqaza, 19, appeared briefly in the Kuils River magistrate's court in Cape Town on Thursday.

“He is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as contravention of the Older Persons Act,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The state intends opposing his bail application on July 12 due to the injuries sustained by the 82-year-old victim who was “in hospital fearing for her life”.

“The defence asked for [Gqaza] to be remanded in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison as he is suicidal. The state did not oppose this application,” said Ntabazalila.

The assault happened in June at the residence of the victim. The family initially opted not to involve the police.

In the video, the man pushes the woman, spilling food onto the floor, and hits her. She falls to her knees. “Why are you killing me, why are you killing me in my house?” she asks. 

“I will beat you,” the young man replies.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said a case docket was registered by police on behalf of the victim — based on footage of the incident that went viral.

Women, youth and persons with disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomed the man's arrest on Wednesday.

“Abuse of an older person occurs when any person, in a relationship where there is an expectation of trust, does something or fails to do something that causes harm or distress or is likely to cause harm or distress to an older person,” said Chikunga. 

The provincial department of social development assigned social workers to the family for psychosocial support. 

TimesLIVE

