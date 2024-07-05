An auto-immune disease prompted Lulu Letlape to quit her job in the city and become a beekeeper.
Now she's got 100 hives and lobbies to protect bees while training women to follow in her footsteps.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | 'Bee Boss' champions women and ecosystems
An auto-immune disease prompted Lulu Letlape to quit her job in the city and become a beekeeper.
Now she's got 100 hives and lobbies to protect bees while training women to follow in her footsteps.
READ MORE:
Common insecticides are causing brain damage in honey bees
Creating a buzz: a living artwork to attract insects first, humans second
Five homegrown herbs that can help ease your allergic reactions
Stung by climate change: drought-weakened bee colonies shrink US honey crop, threaten almonds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos