South Africa

Five people die after car overturns in Eastern Cape

07 July 2024 - 15:02
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Five people, inlcuding a seven-year-old girl, died in the accident near Bedford in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Five people, inlcuding a seven-year-old girl, died in the accident near Bedford in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people including a seven-year-old girl died when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and it overturned near Bedford, in the Eastern Cape.

According to provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the accident took place just after 10pm on Saturday 3km outside Bedford on the R63 road to Adelaide.

“The vehicle, a Renault Sandero, was travelling from Adelaide towards Bedford with seven occupants: six females and one male, including a seven-year-old girl.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned. Four people died on the scene, while one died on arrival at Bedford Hospital. The deceased include three females, the seven-year-old girl and the male driver,” said Binqose.

He said two women sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bedford Provincial Hospital.

“The main cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bedford SAPS for further investigations,” said Binqose.

SowetanLIVE

MORE

Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision

An accident claimed the lives of a police officer and three others including an American tourist when a police vehicle and a bakkie collided head-on ...
News
2 days ago

R1,000 bail for BMW driver who allegedly knocked down six people

A motorist facing culpable homicide charges after an accident in which six people were killed near Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Friday has been ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | The moment a car crashed through a wall in Durban parkade

On-lookers gathered outside the Atrium shopping centre in Overport in Durban after a  freak accident claimed the life of a 76-year-old man on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  2. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  3. Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on ... South Africa
  4. Three young males found dead after allegedly sleeping with fire coals in their ... South Africa
  5. Time running out for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's advance World

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...