South Africa

Four soldiers die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in North West

07 July 2024 - 15:35
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
File image.
File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Four soldiers who started a fire in their container to ward off the bitter cold while on the lookout for illegal miners have been found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini, the soldiers were on duty in Orkney, North West, as part of Operation Vala Umgodi aimed at combating illegal mining activities.

The bodies had no injuries and the soldiers' rifles and their personal items were still with them, Dlamini said.

An inquest case has been opened.

“A team from the Pretoria FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] chemistry unit also attended the scene, and preliminary findings are that the deaths of the members could have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from a possible fire made by the members during the cold night inside the container structure,” said Dlamini.

‘Even if he is dead, we just want to see his body,’ family of missing soldier pleads

The family of missing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member Luntu Basil Hatta are pleading for him to be found and returned to the ...
News
1 week ago

He said the four were deployed on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft in Orkney, North West, near the disused Harry Oppenheimer Stadium, a hotspot for illegal mining.

Dlamini said the soldiers were found dead on Saturday morning inside a container used as a guard house for those on 24-hour duty.

He said those taking over the shift discovered the bodies when they opened the container's door.

Police were called to the scene when the bodies were found.

“On inspection of the scene, all four had died, with their rifles on them and their personal items still with them. The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Klerksdorp state mortuary for further investigation and postmortem.

“The names of the deceased will be announced once the families have been informed and all processes and formalities have been completed, followed by the announcement of the funeral arrangements,” said Dlamini.

“The minister of defence and military veterans, Angie Motshekga, together with the department, send their condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Rethabile Khumalo hospitalised after alleged poisoning

'They did three operations on her already. We hope Rethabile will soon recover.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Methanol poisoning kills 8 people in Morocco, ministry says

Eight people died and 81 others are under medical supervision after consuming bootleg alcohol adulterated with methanol in the town of Sidi Allal ...
News
1 month ago

Scores of preschool children in Soweto admitted to hospital after they 'mistook rat poison for sweets'

The Gauteng health department has expressed concern about incidents of food poisoning, the latest of which saw 51 people referred to two hospitals on ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  2. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  3. Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on ... South Africa
  4. Three young males found dead after allegedly sleeping with fire coals in their ... South Africa
  5. Time running out for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's advance World

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...