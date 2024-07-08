South Africa

83 patients evacuated due to fire at Bloemfontein hospital

08 July 2024 - 07:14 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The fire started outside the paediatric ward and caught trees, spreading to the first and second floors of the hospital.
The fire started outside the paediatric ward and caught trees, spreading to the first and second floors of the hospital.
Image: Arrive Alive

A fire that started outside the paediatric ward before spreading to other floors saw 83 patients evacuated from the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein.

The Free State health department said the fire, which started at 3.20pm on Sunday, caught trees and spread to the first and second floors of the hospital.

Staff with assistance from private and government ambulance staff and members of neighbourhood associations evacuated patients to safety outside the hospital, Stanley Schimper from Trauma Response Africa, told Arrive Alive.

Members of the Mangaung fire and rescue service extinguished the blaze, assisted by members of Fire Ops SA.

A medical triage area was set up and patients were transported by ambulances to other hospitals in the Mangaung area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four soldiers die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in North West

Four soldiers who started a fire in their container to ward off the bitter cold while on the lookout for illegal miners have been found dead from ...
News
16 hours ago

Three young males found dead after allegedly sleeping with fire coals in their room

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three young males aged between 14 and 22 who were found dead on Friday morning in Morongoa Park in ...
News
1 day ago

Khampepe inspects cardboard shacks in Joburg multistorey flats to avoid another Usindiso

Former Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe and a team of inspectors and Joburg metro police officials are visiting abandoned or hijacked ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  2. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on ... South Africa
  5. Four soldiers die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in North West South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...