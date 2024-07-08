South Africa

Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms

08 July 2024 - 08:09 By TimesLIVE
City of Cape Town teams attended to fallen trees, road closures and flooded informal settlements at the weekend.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town's disaster coordinating team is helping ensure humanitarian relief to residents in flooded informal settlements in the Strand and Macassar areas and is attending to many road closures due to flooding.

A mudslide along an embankment on the N1 was also reported at the weekend.

Consistent and heavy rainfall set in during the early hours on Sunday, and is expected to continue in coming days.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said assessments were under way in Philippi, where reports of flooding have been received, as well as in Asanda Village and Mfuleni.

"In Endlovini, where about 800 structures were impacted by strong wind overnight on Thursday, the city is in discussions with provincial and national government about shelter for affected people requiring assistance. Humanitarian relief efforts are ongoing in the area."

Gift of the Givers has set up a base in Khayelitsha to distribute meals and blankets.

Smith said the roads department was conducting an inspection in Kalk Bay to check for additional impacts after two mudslides there earlier in the week.

"The department is also pumping water from Highlands Estate."

Smith advised residents to take extra care if travelling.

"While many flooded roads have been cleared, there will likely be further impacts so we remind motorists to please exercise extreme caution."

TimesLIVE

