A 25-year-old man released on bail after allegedly raping and stabbing an 83-year-old woman who later died has been arrested for raping a 77-year-old woman.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said the man allegedly broke into the elderly woman's house in Dikweteng village, Dientjie, on Wednesday night.
Nkosi said the man allegedly assaulted the woman and repeatedly raped her for two days.
The woman is in hospital after sustaining injuries.
“It is alleged the granny managed to summon assistance on Friday,” Nkosi said.
However, the man escaped before community members responded to the call.
Man out on bail for allegedly raping 83-year-old arrested after rape of another pensioner
He was arrested on Sunday in Ohrigstad, Limpopo.
“Preliminary investigation indicated the suspect previously raped and stabbed an 83-year-old granny in March at Didimala village, Dientjie.
“The suspect was arrested and was out on R1,000 bail. The 83-year-old granny was admitted to hospital until she died in May,” Nkosi said.
The man is expected to appear in the Dientjie periodical court on Tuesday.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said: “The suspect's actions are disturbing and we will make sure the incident is investigated for justice to be served for the elderly citizens.”
SowetanLIVE
