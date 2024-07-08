The weekend's victories extended beyond beauty pageants. The Springboks added another victory to their impressive record by defeating Ireland in the first of two Tests. The pulsating clash at Loftus Versfeld had fans on the edge of their seats. The South African team emerged victorious with a final score of 27-20, reinforcing their status as the world’s best.
The South African women’s hockey team also shone as they showcased their prowess in Cambrai, France, on Saturday, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over France in a thrilling away series. This victory couldn’t have come at a better time. The team is gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they’ll face formidable opponents such as Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain and the US. Their first Olympic challenge will be a showdown with the second-ranked Aussies on July 28.
Whether in beauty pageants, sports or other fields, South Africans continue to shine brightly on the global stage. As the nation basks in the glow of these triumphs, the message is clear: no DNA, just RSA.
The weekend’s victories have been extended by Tyla and Makhadzi winning BET Awards last week. Social media buzzed with messages of congratulations and joy as people from all walks of life shared in the celebration of these accomplishments.
No DNA, just RSA: South Africans abuzz after weekend winning streak
Image: Bryoni Govender Instagram/Mister Supranational Instagram/Bok Rugby Instagram/SA Hockey Instagram
South Africans are brimming with pride as the nation enjoyed a series of spectacular victories at the weekend.
The catchphrase “no DNA, just RSA” trended on social media platforms as citizens celebrated achievements in beauty pageants, sports and beyond.
Bryoni Govender shone brightly at the 15th staging of the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland. The 27-year-old filled South Africans with pride as she glided on the international stage in a Juan William Aria dress, navigating the competition and bringing home the prestigious international crown.
Govender was the first to be crowned the continental ambassador for Africa while Lalela Mswane was the first South African to take the Miss Supranational title in 2022. This makes Mswane the first black woman to achieve this honour and the first to wear the new Ricardo crown.
Govender, who studied for her LLB at the University of Johannesburg, thanked everyone who supported her in the journey towards winning the crown.
After her win, Govender shared a heartfelt letter to her younger self: “Dear younger Bryoni, you are divinely created. But the world will make you feel less worthy because of your shade of skin. It will become your biggest insecurity.
“But keep going because this will also one day become your superpower. God has many blessings and gifts in store for you! You will become a lawyer and advocate for those who are yet to find their voice and on July 6 2024 you will boldly stand on a global platform fully embracing yourself and representing your country. So keep going.”
South Africans also celebrated another victory in the same event. Doctor and actor Fezile Mkhize made history by becoming the first African to be crowned Mister Supranational. The eighth edition of the pageant, also held in Nowy Sącz, saw Mkhize triumph over 35 contenders.
In a video posted on Instagram after his win, Mkhize paid tribute to show producer of runways and pageants Wayne Stafford, who died in December.
“This is a surreal experience and I wanted to thank you for making this journey possible. Brick by brick you laid the foundation and now, here we stand. Most importantly, I also wanted to make a tribute to Wayne Stafford and my aunt, who recently passed. I also wanted to honour them at this moment. South Africa, we did it. Africa, we did it. Ngiyabonga [thank you],” Mkhize said.
WATCH | KB Motsilanyane's national anthem rendition ignites spirit of unity
The weekend's victories extended beyond beauty pageants. The Springboks added another victory to their impressive record by defeating Ireland in the first of two Tests. The pulsating clash at Loftus Versfeld had fans on the edge of their seats. The South African team emerged victorious with a final score of 27-20, reinforcing their status as the world’s best.
The South African women’s hockey team also shone as they showcased their prowess in Cambrai, France, on Saturday, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over France in a thrilling away series. This victory couldn’t have come at a better time. The team is gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they’ll face formidable opponents such as Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain and the US. Their first Olympic challenge will be a showdown with the second-ranked Aussies on July 28.
Whether in beauty pageants, sports or other fields, South Africans continue to shine brightly on the global stage. As the nation basks in the glow of these triumphs, the message is clear: no DNA, just RSA.
The weekend’s victories have been extended by Tyla and Makhadzi winning BET Awards last week. Social media buzzed with messages of congratulations and joy as people from all walks of life shared in the celebration of these accomplishments.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SA won but did not play like Springboks
Springboks down Ireland to remain top of the world at Loftus
Tyla, Focalistic, Makhadzi: SA stars shine in LA at BET Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos