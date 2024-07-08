One person was killed and several others injured in a collision between two vehicles on the northbound N3 near Balgowan in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.
Midlands emergency medical services spokesperson Roland Robertson said medics found two vehicles had been involved in a serious accident.
“Unfortunately, one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene while multiple others are being treated for various injuries,” said Robertson.
Authorities were still on the scene on Monday night.
TimesLIVE
One person killed, several others injured in accident on N3 near Balgowan in KZN
Image: Supplied
One person was killed and several others injured in a collision between two vehicles on the northbound N3 near Balgowan in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.
Midlands emergency medical services spokesperson Roland Robertson said medics found two vehicles had been involved in a serious accident.
“Unfortunately, one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene while multiple others are being treated for various injuries,” said Robertson.
Authorities were still on the scene on Monday night.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Five people die after car overturns in Eastern Cape
Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision
Court to pass judgment on Luyanda Botha's discharge application next week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos