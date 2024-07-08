South Africa

One person killed, several others injured in accident on N3 near Balgowan in KZN

08 July 2024 - 22:06 By Mfundo Mkhize
This is one of the vehicles which was involved in a collision on the N3 near Balgowan on Monday evening.
Image: Supplied

One person was killed and several others injured in a collision between two vehicles on the northbound N3 near Balgowan in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.

Midlands emergency medical services spokesperson Roland Robertson said medics found two vehicles had been involved in a serious accident.

“Unfortunately, one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene while multiple others are being treated for various injuries,” said Robertson.

Authorities were still on the scene on Monday night.

