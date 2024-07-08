South Africa

R50m bequest for deserving students in theology and music hits the high notes

08 July 2024 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
United Apostolic Church of Christ in South Africa congregants sing during a Good Friday service in Mohlakeng, Randfontein. A R50m bequest has been specifically earmarked for bursaries allocated to financially disadvantaged undergraduate and postgraduate students within Stellenbosch University's faculty of theology and the department of music. File photo.
United Apostolic Church of Christ in South Africa congregants sing during a Good Friday service in Mohlakeng, Randfontein. A R50m bequest has been specifically earmarked for bursaries allocated to financially disadvantaged undergraduate and postgraduate students within Stellenbosch University's faculty of theology and the department of music. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A donor has bequeathed R50m to fund bursaries for talented undergraduate and postgraduate students at Stellenbosch University’s (SU) theology and music departments.

The first bursaries from the bequest are expected to be awarded next year.

“We always talk about the transformative power of giving and here we have it in action,” an elated Karen Bruns, senior director of development and alumni relations at SU, said on Monday.

The philanthropist left the money in a last will and testament, opting to remain anonymous.

“Though we would have loved to publicly name and honour a person with such foresight, we will respect their wishes.

“We are incredibly grateful. This wonderful gift of education will undoubtedly leave a legacy.”

Wilgenhof alumni call for Stellenbosch University to retain student residence

Alumni from one of Stellenbosch University’s oldest men’s residences, Wilgenhof, have asked the institution not to act on a panel's "flawed" ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hugo Steyn, acting director of Principal Giving at SU, said the bequest is specifically earmarked for bursaries allocated to financially disadvantaged undergraduate and postgraduate students within the faculty of theology and the department of music.

“The funds will be invested and create a sustainable annual income stream, benefitting countless theology and music students for years to come.”

Prof Wim de Villiers, SU’s rector and vice-chancellor, expressed the university's appreciation: “This gift to our institution will allow talented students to pursue their theological and musical goals free from financial worries. This donor’s vision and unwavering commitment to higher education in South Africa is an inspiration.”

The funds will be well spent, the two recipient departments said.

Prof Reggie Nel, dean of the theology faculty, said: “Religious communities continue to play a decisive role on our continent and specifically to pursue the calls for justice, peace and healing. At times it failed this call by merely serving its own interests.

“This donation will ensure the rigorous study of these communities and the formation of its leaders takes place in dialogue with all the sciences and different worldviews to serve the common good.”

According to Prof Mario Nell, chair of SU's department of music, bursaries for study in music are crucial.

“They help to remove financial barriers, promote equal opportunities and assist in fostering excellence in the musical arts. They can provide support to committed students towards unlocking their full potential, and ultimately enrich the broader community with their talent, contributing to societal cohesion through cultural activity.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Warren Buffett donates record $5.3bn Berkshire shares to charities

Warren Buffett has donated another $5.3bn (R96.52bn) of Berkshire Hathaway stock to five charities, his biggest annual donation since he began making ...
News
1 week ago

'It's time to nurture the talent of the youth in SA' — opera singer Nomusa Yende wants to empower youth

"It comes naturally when you have a teaching spirit."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Free education becomes reality at NYC medical school with $1bn donation

With the gift, all current full-time students will have their spring semester tuition reimbursed and all future students will attend the school ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 19 guns found in Cape Town apartment South Africa
  2. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  3. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...