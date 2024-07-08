South Africa

Seven arrested during gun bust in KZN

08 July 2024 - 10:29 By Mfundo Mkhize
Seven men were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms in the Ekombe area of KwaZulu-Natal.
Seven men were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms in the Ekombe area of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SAPS

Seven suspects have been arrested at a homestead in Ekombe in KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly being found in possession of high-calibre firearms including an AK-47, a hunting rifle and three pistols with ammunition.

The suspects are aged between 27 and 75.

Provincial police spokesperson Const Siyabonga Nkwanyana said the arrests prevented a possible murder being committed.

He said on arrival at the homestead, six suspects were arrested after being found with the weapons and ammunition.

At a second location, a man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of an AK47 and a revolver with ammunition.

All seven suspects were detained at the Muden police station. They will appear in the Greytown magistrate's court soon.

