Detectives are investigating a spate of vehicles being torched at homes in Limpopo.
The arson attacks followed a similar modus operandi, police spokesperson Col Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.
Since January, 10 vehicles have been deliberately set on fire in Moletlane policing precinct near Zebediela.
“Preliminary investigations indicate a consistent pattern in the methods used, suggesting a deliberate effort by an individual(s) targeting vehicles parked at residential properties during the early hours.
“In three of the incidents the properties were also partially torched.”
Spate of vehicles torched in Limpopo: police appoint specialist task team
Image: Supplied
83 patients evacuated due to fire at Bloemfontein hospital
The most recent attack took place at 2am on Thursday when a Nissan Navara parked next to a home in Mawaneng village was torched. Part of the house was also damaged.
A Toyota Hilux bakkie was set alight in June at Matjatji village and in May an Isuzu bakkie was torched in Moletlane village.
“Subsequent to these senseless acts, a special task team has been established and the members are collaborating to apprehend the perpetrator(s).”
The motive is being investigated. Police have opened cases of arson and malicious damage to property.
Anyone with information should contact the lead investigating officer Lt-Col Choene Makaleng on 082-565-8426 or Det-W/O Matsobane Maleka on 082-759-5017. Tip-offs can also be given anonymously on the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
