South Africa

Spate of vehicles torched in Limpopo: police appoint specialist task team

08 July 2024 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Toyota Hilux bakkie was set alight in June at Matjatji village and in May an Isuzu bakkie was torched in Moletlane village. File photo.
A Toyota Hilux bakkie was set alight in June at Matjatji village and in May an Isuzu bakkie was torched in Moletlane village. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Detectives are investigating a spate of vehicles being torched at homes in Limpopo.

The arson attacks followed a similar modus operandi, police spokesperson Col Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

Since January, 10 vehicles have been deliberately set on fire in Moletlane policing precinct near Zebediela.

“Preliminary investigations indicate a consistent pattern in the methods used, suggesting a deliberate effort by an individual(s) targeting vehicles parked at residential properties during the early hours.

“In three of the incidents the properties were also partially torched.”

83 patients evacuated due to fire at Bloemfontein hospital

A fire that started outside the paediatric ward before spreading to other floors saw 83 patients evacuated from the National District Hospital in ...
News
7 hours ago

The most recent attack took place at 2am on Thursday when a Nissan Navara parked next to a home in Mawaneng village was torched. Part of the house was also damaged.

A Toyota Hilux bakkie was set alight in June at Matjatji village and in May an Isuzu bakkie was torched in Moletlane village.

“Subsequent to these senseless acts, a special task team has been established and the members are collaborating to apprehend the perpetrator(s).”

The motive is being investigated. Police have opened cases of arson and malicious damage to property.

Anyone with information should contact the lead investigating officer Lt-Col Choene Makaleng on 082-565-8426 or Det-W/O Matsobane Maleka on 082-759-5017. Tip-offs can also be given anonymously on the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four soldiers die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in North West

Four soldiers who started a fire in their container to ward off the bitter cold while on the lookout for illegal miners have been found dead from ...
News
23 hours ago

Three young males found dead after allegedly sleeping with fire coals in their room

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three young males aged between 14 and 22 who were found dead on Friday morning in Morongoa Park in ...
News
2 days ago

Power outages after M1 bridge infrastructure catches alight — again

The City of Johannesburg is working to restore power in areas affected by an outage at the Braamfontein substation.
News
4 days ago

Khampepe inspects cardboard shacks in Joburg multistorey flats to avoid another Usindiso

Former Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe and a team of inspectors and Joburg metro police officials are visiting abandoned or hijacked ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 19 guns found in Cape Town apartment South Africa
  2. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  3. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...