South Africa

Two 'traditional healers' get 10 years in prison for convincing man to quit job, hand over pension

08 July 2024 - 18:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two foreign nationals were arrested for posing as traditional healers and convincing a man to give them R3m in pension money. File photo.
Two foreign nationals were arrested for posing as traditional healers and convincing a man to give them R3m in pension money. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Two bogus Eastern Cape traditional healers were each sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for convincing a man to resign from his job and give them millions from his pension funds.

Kiseka Rashid, 46, and Tony Lubenga, 34, were convicted by the East London regional court for fraud and also contravening the Immigration Act as they were both illegally in the country.

On July 1 2019, the victim went to visit the “traditional healers” in the East London CBD where he was taken into a consultation room. The two accused introduced themselves as traditional healers and during the consultation made the victim believe he was talking to his ancestors.

The fraudsters influenced the man to resign from his job so he could get all of his pension money, said Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Fraudster jailed for fake house sales

A man who cheated would-be home buyers has been incarcerated for two separate fraud cases.
News
5 days ago

“After resigning from his job, he was instructed by the accused to withdraw all his pension fund money and to bring it to them as it would multiply,” Mhlakuvana said.

He handed over R3m in cash to the supposed traditional healers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sassa official, two women arrested for disability grant fraud

Two women and a Sassa official are expected to return to the Kgapane magistrate's court on Thursday for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents for ...
News
4 days ago

Former Absa employees jailed for stealing R1m from dormant accounts

Two former Absa employees will go to jail for creating fraudulent bank accounts to steal funds from foreign passport holders and deceased citizens
News
5 days ago

Insurance payout murder: Eastern Cape couple hired domestic then plotted her death

Lengthy jail terms have been handed to an Eastern Cape couple and three accomplices who colluded to murder an employee for funeral policies they had ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 19 guns found in Cape Town apartment South Africa
  2. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  3. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  4. R50m bequest for deserving students in theology and music hits the high notes South Africa
  5. Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...