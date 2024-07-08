South Africa

WATCH | Minister Ramokgopa briefs media on electricity

08 July 2024 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday.

The briefing will focus on electricity distribution and generation performance.

The minister will be joined by deputy minister Samantha Graham-Maré.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Whether it’s load-shedding, load reduction or rotation, impact on those affected is the same

It's time that the upgrading of infrastructure is put high on the agenda
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Pause in load-shedding is great for the economy

Eskom’s improved performance is good news for an economy that has been severely hamstrung by unreliable power supply.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

South Africa's nuke power plan hots up

New GNU has set its sights on building a new nuclear plant to end the country’s energy woes
News
1 day ago

100 days without load-shedding, and less spent on gas turbines: Eskom

Eskom on Friday celebrated reaching 100 consecutive days without load-shedding, saying this signals a marked improvement in its generation and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 19 guns found in Cape Town apartment South Africa
  2. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  3. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...