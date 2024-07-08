Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday.
The briefing will focus on electricity distribution and generation performance.
The minister will be joined by deputy minister Samantha Graham-Maré.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Minister Ramokgopa briefs media on electricity
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday.
The briefing will focus on electricity distribution and generation performance.
The minister will be joined by deputy minister Samantha Graham-Maré.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Whether it’s load-shedding, load reduction or rotation, impact on those affected is the same
Pause in load-shedding is great for the economy
South Africa's nuke power plan hots up
100 days without load-shedding, and less spent on gas turbines: Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos